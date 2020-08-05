British Film Institute Starts Search for New Chair as Josh Berger Completes Term

The president and managing director of Warner Bros. U.K. said that the BFI had proved itself to be more important that ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Film Institute, together with the U.K. government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has started the recruitment process for a new BFI chair, with Josh Berger due to step down from the role in November.

Having served on the board since 2011, Berger — also president and managing director for Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain — will have completed the 10-year tern permissible as a governor and chair (which he became in 2016) under the BFI's Royal Charter.

In leaving, Berger said it had been a "very great privilege" to be part of the BFI for the past decade, and said that — in the current world — the BFI was more important than ever.

"The BFI is a champion of British film, is the guardian of the nation’s film and television heritage and has put diversity and inclusion at the heart of everything it does — and is driving this across our industry," he said. "During this pandemic, film culture has proved itself more important than ever to our lives. The leadership role played by the BFI has never been more crucial as the industry seeks to recover following the impact of COVID-19. During this challenging period the BFI has led the industry, working with government and with key partners, to lay the foundations for film production and exhibition to start safely once again and continue to drive the UK’s economic growth."

Added Berger: "This is an extraordinarily exciting time for the BFI as Ben Roberts, the dynamic new chief executive begins to define the organization in the years ahead and deliver a new strategic vision. The role and support of the new Chair will be fundamental to the success of this."