British Independent Film Awards 2019 Breakthrough Longlists Unveiled (Exclusive) by Alex Ritman Credit: BIFAs The BIFA Awards Chiwetel Ejiofor is on BIFA's 2019 debut director longlist for 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.' The British Independent Film Awards — better known as the BIFAs — have unveiled the 2019 nomination longlists for the four emerging talent categories: breakthrough producer, debut screenwriter, most promising newcomer and debut director. Like last year, the longlists, which will be shaved down to five names in each category when the official nominations are unveiled on October 30, show a strong female presence, particularly among the breakthrough producers, and include a sprinkling of recognizable names. Perhaps most notable is Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who went behind the camera for his Sundance-bowing directorial debut The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, as did The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird for Days of the Bagnold Summer. Elsewhere, Nicole Taylor, already an award-winning writer for TV writer, is acknowledged for her debut film Wild Rose (one of the year's most critically acclaimed films), while Michael Ward, recently seen as one of the leads in the Drake/Netflix revival of Brit gangland series Top Boy, makes an appearance for his turn in Rapman's Blue Story. The 2019 BIFA ceremony – the awards' 22nd edition – will take place on December 1 at London's, Old Billingsgate. Here are the breakthrough nomination longlists. Breakthrough Producer Becky Read – Three Identical Strangers [also produced by Grace Hughes-Hallett] Dan Cleland – Are You Proud? Emma Duffy – Mari Finn Bruce – Tucked Jack Sidey – Moffie [also produced by Eric Abraham] Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor – Blue Story [also produced by Damian Jones] Kate Byers, Linn Waite – Bait Louise Gallagher – A Bump Along the Way Olivia Lichtenstein – Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don't Know Me [also produced by Ian Flooks, Piers Tempest] Poppy Roe, Staten Cousins Roe – A Serial Killer's Guide to Life [also produced by Giles Alderson, Charity Wakefield] Tom Nash – Gwen [also produced by Hilary Bevan Jones] Tomos Roberts, Nassim Mniai – Hilda Zara Balfour – Children of the Snow Land [also produced by Marcus Stephenson] The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind Dolly Wells – Good Posture Fyzal Boulifa – Lynn + Lucy Harry Wootliff – Only You Ninian Doff – Boyz In The Wood Rapman – Blue Story Rishi Pelham – Hilda Shelly Love – A Bump Along The Way Simon Bird – Days Of The Bagnold Summer Tom Cullen – Pink Wall Will Becher, Richard Phelan – A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon William Mcgregor – Gwen Debut Screenwriter Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind Dolly Wells – Good Posture Emma Jane – Unsworth Animals Fyzal Boulifa – Lynn + Lucy Harry Wootliff – Only You Helen Kingston – The Flood Kieran Hurley – Beats Lisa Owens – Days Of The Bagnold Summer Nicole Taylor – Wild Rose Owen Mccafferty – Ordinary Love Susanne Farrell – Dirty God Tess Mcgowan – A Bump Along The Way Tom Edge – Judy Most Promising Newcomer Damson Idris – Farming Earl Cave – Days Of The Bagnold Summer Edward Rowe – Bait Eleanor Worthington-Cox – Gwen Gregor Selkirk – Tell It To The Bees Honor Swinton Byrne – The Souvenir Katie Proctor – Sorry We Missed You Lola Petticrew – A Bump Along The Way Lorn Macdonald – Beats Megan Purvis – Hilda Micheal Ward – Blue Story Roxanne Scrimshaw – Lynn + Lucy Sam Adewumni – The Last Tree Stephen Odubola – Blue Story Tai Golding – The Last Tree Vicky Knight – Dirty God