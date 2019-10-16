British Independent Film Awards 2019 Breakthrough Longlists Unveiled (Exclusive)

Chiwetel Ejiofor is on BIFA's 2019 debut director longlist for 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.'

The British Independent Film Awards — better known as the BIFAs — have unveiled the 2019 nomination longlists for the four emerging talent categories: breakthrough producer, debut screenwriter, most promising newcomer and debut director.

Like last year, the longlists, which will be shaved down to five names in each category when the official nominations are unveiled on October 30, show a strong female presence, particularly among the breakthrough producers, and include a sprinkling of recognizable names.

Perhaps most notable is Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who went behind the camera for his Sundance-bowing directorial debut The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, as did The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird for Days of the Bagnold Summer. Elsewhere, Nicole Taylor, already an award-winning writer for TV writer, is acknowledged for her debut film Wild Rose (one of the year's most critically acclaimed films), while Michael Ward, recently seen as one of the leads in the Drake/Netflix revival of Brit gangland series Top Boy, makes an appearance for his turn in Rapman's Blue Story.

The 2019 BIFA ceremony – the awards' 22nd edition – will take place on December 1 at London's, Old Billingsgate.

Here are the breakthrough nomination longlists.

Breakthrough Producer

Becky Read – Three Identical Strangers [also produced by Grace Hughes-Hallett]

Dan Cleland – Are You Proud?

Emma Duffy – Mari

Finn Bruce – Tucked

Jack Sidey – Moffie [also produced by Eric Abraham]

Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor – Blue Story [also produced by Damian Jones]

Kate Byers, Linn Waite – Bait

Louise Gallagher – A Bump Along the Way

Olivia Lichtenstein – Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don't Know Me [also produced by Ian Flooks, Piers Tempest]

Poppy Roe, Staten Cousins Roe – A Serial Killer's Guide to Life [also produced by Giles Alderson, Charity Wakefield]

Tom Nash – Gwen [also produced by Hilary Bevan Jones]

Tomos Roberts, Nassim Mniai – Hilda

Zara Balfour – Children of the Snow Land [also produced by Marcus Stephenson]

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Dolly Wells – Good Posture

Fyzal Boulifa – Lynn + Lucy

Harry Wootliff – Only You

Ninian Doff – Boyz In The Wood

Rapman – Blue Story

Rishi Pelham – Hilda

Shelly Love – A Bump Along The Way

Simon Bird – Days Of The Bagnold Summer

Tom Cullen – Pink Wall

Will Becher, Richard Phelan – A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

William Mcgregor – Gwen

Debut Screenwriter

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Dolly Wells – Good Posture

Emma Jane – Unsworth Animals

Fyzal Boulifa – Lynn + Lucy

Harry Wootliff – Only You

Helen Kingston – The Flood

Kieran Hurley – Beats

Lisa Owens – Days Of The Bagnold Summer

Nicole Taylor – Wild Rose

Owen Mccafferty – Ordinary Love

Susanne Farrell – Dirty God

Tess Mcgowan – A Bump Along The Way

Tom Edge – Judy

Most Promising Newcomer

Damson Idris – Farming

Earl Cave – Days Of The Bagnold Summer

Edward Rowe – Bait

Eleanor Worthington-Cox – Gwen

Gregor Selkirk – Tell It To The Bees

Honor Swinton Byrne – The Souvenir

Katie Proctor – Sorry We Missed You

Lola Petticrew – A Bump Along The Way

Lorn Macdonald – Beats

Megan Purvis – Hilda

Micheal Ward – Blue Story

Roxanne Scrimshaw – Lynn + Lucy

Sam Adewumni – The Last Tree

Stephen Odubola – Blue Story

Tai Golding – The Last Tree

Vicky Knight – Dirty God