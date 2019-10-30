AWARDS

Armando Iannucci's 'David Copperfield' Leads 2019 British Independent Film Awards Nominations

2:45 AM PDT 10/30/2019 by Alex Ritman

Courtesy of Dean Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Dev Patel in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

The fresh retelling of Charles Dickens' classic landed 11 nominations, with 'Wild Rose' scoring 10.

Armando Iannucci's fresh retelling of the Charles Dickens classic The Personal History of David Copperfield leads the pack of nominees for this year's British Independent Film Awards. 

Unveiled on Wednesday by British actors Naomi Ackie and Joe Cole, the crowd pleaser landed 11 nominations, including for best British independent film, best actor for Dev Patel and in best supporting categories for Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie.

Breathing down the film's neck comes critically-acclaimed country music drama Wild Rose, with 10 nominations. Its lead Jessie Buckley, who won the most promising newcomer award in 2018 for Beast, earned a best actress nomination. Further down, Peter Strickland's eerie horror In Fabric scored nine nominations, while Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir has eight. 

See the full list of nominees below:

Best British Independent Film
Bait
For Sama
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
The Souvenir
Wild Rose

Best Director
Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts, For Sama
Oliver Hermanus, Moffie
Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir
Mark Jenkin, Bait
Asif Kapadia, Diego Maradona

Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Holliday Grainger, Animals
Sally Hawkins, Eternal Beauty
Vicky Knight, Dirty God
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor
Sam Adewumni, The Last Tree
Tom Burke, The Souvenir
Kris Hitchen, Sorry We Missed You
Josh O'Connor, Only You
Dev Patel, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Best Screenplay
Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir
Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Paul Laverty, Sorry We Missed You
Peter Strickland, In Fabric
Nicole Taylor, Wild Rose

Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Barden, Scarborough
Ruthxjiah Bellenea, The Last Tree
Elizabeth Debicki, Vita & Virginia
Tilda Swinton, The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Julie Walters, Wild Rose

Best Supporting Actor
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind
Hugh Laurie, The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Edlison Manuel, Olbera Núñez, Yuli – The Carlos Acosta Story
Peter Mullan, The Vanishing
Bluey Robinson, Dirty God

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)
Will Becher, Richard Phelan, A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Fyzal Boulifa, Lynn + Lucy
Ninian Doff, Boyz In The Wood
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind
Harry Wootliff, Only You

Breakthrough Producer
Finn Bruce, Tucked
Kate Byers, Linn Waite, Bait
Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, Blue Story [Also Produced By Damian Jones]
Becky Read, Three Identical Strangers [Also Produced By Grace Hughes-Hallett]
Jack Sidey, Moffie [Also Produced By Eric Abraham]

Debut Screenwriter
Kieran Hurley, Beats
Lisa Owens, Days Of The Bagnold Summer
Nicole Taylor, Wild Rose
Emma Jane, Unsworth Animals
Harry Wootliff, Only You

Most Promising Newcomer
Sam Adewumni, The Last Tree
Vicky Knight, Dirty God
Lorn Macdonald, Beats
Roxanne Scrimshaw, Lynn + Lucy
Honor Swinton Byrne, The Souvenir

Best Documentary
Coup 53, Taghi Amirani, Walter Murch, Paul Zaentz
Diego Maradona, Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Seahorse, Jeanie Finlay, Andrea Cornwell
Tell Me Who I Am, Ed Perkins, Simon Chinn

The Raindance Discovery Award
A Bump Along The Way, Shelly Love
Children Of The Snow Land, Zara Balfour, Marcus Stephenson, Mark Hakansson
Here For Life, Andrea Luka Zimmerman, Adrian Jackson, James Lingwood, Michael Morris, Cressida Day
Muscle, Gerard Johnson, Matthew James Wilkinson, Richard Wylie, Ed Barratt
The Street, Zed Nelson

Best International Independent Film
Ash Is Purest White
Marriage Story
Monos
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Casting
Shaheen Baig, In Fabric
Shaheen Baig, Aisha Bywaters, The Last Tree
Kahleen Crawford, Caroline Stewart, Only You
Kahleen Crawford, Wild Rose
Sarah Crowe, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Best Cinematography
Ole Bratt Birkeland, Judy
Benjamin Kracun, Beats
Zac Nicholson, The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Jamie D Ramsay, Moffie
Ari Wegner, In Fabric

Best Costume Design
Suzie Harman, Robert Worley, The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Anna Mary Scott Robbins, Wild Rose
Grace Snell, The Souvenir
Jany Temime, Judy
Jo Thompson, In Fabric

Best Editing
Mick Audsley, Peter Lambert, The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Mark Jenkin, Bait
Chris King, Diego Maradona
Chloe Lambourne, Simon Mcmahon, For Sama
Helle Le Fevre, The Souvenir

Best Effects
Howard Jones, A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Paul Mann, In Fabric
Andy Quinn, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Best Make Up & Hair Design
Morten Jacobsen, Rogier Samuels, Lindelotte Van Der Meer, Dirty God
Karen Hartley-Thomas, The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Emma Scott, In Fabric
Jody Williams, Wild Rose

Best Music
Jack Arnold, Wild Rose
Cavern Of Anti-Matter, In Fabric
Nainita Desai, For Sama
Antonio Pinto, Diego Maradona
Jd Twitch, Penelope Trappes, Stephen Hindman, Beats
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy

Best Production Design
Cristina Casali, The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Stéphane Collonge, The Souvenir
Kave Quinn, Judy
Anne Seibel, The White Crow
Paki Smith, In Fabric

Best Sound
Anna My Bertmark, Jonathan Seale, Jules Woods, Gwen
David Bowtle-Mcmillan, Joakim Sundström, Robert Farr, Beats
Stephen Griffiths, Tim Cavagin, Max Walsh, Andy Shelley, Diego Maradona
Lee Walpole, Colin Nicholson, Stuart Hilliker, Wild Rose
Martin Pavey, In Fabric