Armando Iannucci's 'David Copperfield' Leads 2019 British Independent Film Awards Nominations

Dev Patel in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

The fresh retelling of Charles Dickens' classic landed 11 nominations, with 'Wild Rose' scoring 10.

Armando Iannucci's fresh retelling of the Charles Dickens classic The Personal History of David Copperfield leads the pack of nominees for this year's British Independent Film Awards.

Unveiled on Wednesday by British actors Naomi Ackie and Joe Cole, the crowd pleaser landed 11 nominations, including for best British independent film, best actor for Dev Patel and in best supporting categories for Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie.

Breathing down the film's neck comes critically-acclaimed country music drama Wild Rose, with 10 nominations. Its lead Jessie Buckley, who won the most promising newcomer award in 2018 for Beast, earned a best actress nomination. Further down, Peter Strickland's eerie horror In Fabric scored nine nominations, while Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir has eight.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best British Independent Film

Bait

For Sama

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

The Souvenir

Wild Rose

Best Director

Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts, For Sama

Oliver Hermanus, Moffie

Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir

Mark Jenkin, Bait

Asif Kapadia, Diego Maradona

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Holliday Grainger, Animals

Sally Hawkins, Eternal Beauty

Vicky Knight, Dirty God

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor

Sam Adewumni, The Last Tree

Tom Burke, The Souvenir

Kris Hitchen, Sorry We Missed You

Josh O'Connor, Only You

Dev Patel, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Best Screenplay

Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir

Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Paul Laverty, Sorry We Missed You

Peter Strickland, In Fabric

Nicole Taylor, Wild Rose

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Barden, Scarborough

Ruthxjiah Bellenea, The Last Tree

Elizabeth Debicki, Vita & Virginia

Tilda Swinton, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Julie Walters, Wild Rose

Best Supporting Actor

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Hugh Laurie, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Edlison Manuel, Olbera Núñez, Yuli – The Carlos Acosta Story

Peter Mullan, The Vanishing

Bluey Robinson, Dirty God

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)

Will Becher, Richard Phelan, A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Fyzal Boulifa, Lynn + Lucy

Ninian Doff, Boyz In The Wood

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Harry Wootliff, Only You

Breakthrough Producer

Finn Bruce, Tucked

Kate Byers, Linn Waite, Bait

Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, Blue Story [Also Produced By Damian Jones]

Becky Read, Three Identical Strangers [Also Produced By Grace Hughes-Hallett]

Jack Sidey, Moffie [Also Produced By Eric Abraham]

Debut Screenwriter

Kieran Hurley, Beats

Lisa Owens, Days Of The Bagnold Summer

Nicole Taylor, Wild Rose

Emma Jane, Unsworth Animals

Harry Wootliff, Only You

Most Promising Newcomer

Sam Adewumni, The Last Tree

Vicky Knight, Dirty God

Lorn Macdonald, Beats

Roxanne Scrimshaw, Lynn + Lucy

Honor Swinton Byrne, The Souvenir

Best Documentary

Coup 53, Taghi Amirani, Walter Murch, Paul Zaentz

Diego Maradona, Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Seahorse, Jeanie Finlay, Andrea Cornwell

Tell Me Who I Am, Ed Perkins, Simon Chinn

The Raindance Discovery Award

A Bump Along The Way, Shelly Love

Children Of The Snow Land, Zara Balfour, Marcus Stephenson, Mark Hakansson

Here For Life, Andrea Luka Zimmerman, Adrian Jackson, James Lingwood, Michael Morris, Cressida Day

Muscle, Gerard Johnson, Matthew James Wilkinson, Richard Wylie, Ed Barratt

The Street, Zed Nelson

Best International Independent Film

Ash Is Purest White

Marriage Story

Monos

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Casting

Shaheen Baig, In Fabric

Shaheen Baig, Aisha Bywaters, The Last Tree

Kahleen Crawford, Caroline Stewart, Only You

Kahleen Crawford, Wild Rose

Sarah Crowe, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Best Cinematography

Ole Bratt Birkeland, Judy

Benjamin Kracun, Beats

Zac Nicholson, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Jamie D Ramsay, Moffie

Ari Wegner, In Fabric

Best Costume Design

Suzie Harman, Robert Worley, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Anna Mary Scott Robbins, Wild Rose

Grace Snell, The Souvenir

Jany Temime, Judy

Jo Thompson, In Fabric

Best Editing

Mick Audsley, Peter Lambert, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Mark Jenkin, Bait

Chris King, Diego Maradona

Chloe Lambourne, Simon Mcmahon, For Sama

Helle Le Fevre, The Souvenir

Best Effects

Howard Jones, A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Paul Mann, In Fabric

Andy Quinn, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Morten Jacobsen, Rogier Samuels, Lindelotte Van Der Meer, Dirty God

Karen Hartley-Thomas, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Emma Scott, In Fabric

Jody Williams, Wild Rose

Best Music

Jack Arnold, Wild Rose

Cavern Of Anti-Matter, In Fabric

Nainita Desai, For Sama

Antonio Pinto, Diego Maradona

Jd Twitch, Penelope Trappes, Stephen Hindman, Beats

Jeremy Woodhead, Judy

Best Production Design

Cristina Casali, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Stéphane Collonge, The Souvenir

Kave Quinn, Judy

Anne Seibel, The White Crow

Paki Smith, In Fabric

Best Sound

Anna My Bertmark, Jonathan Seale, Jules Woods, Gwen

David Bowtle-Mcmillan, Joakim Sundström, Robert Farr, Beats

Stephen Griffiths, Tim Cavagin, Max Walsh, Andy Shelley, Diego Maradona

Lee Walpole, Colin Nicholson, Stuart Hilliker, Wild Rose

Martin Pavey, In Fabric