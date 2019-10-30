AWARDS Armando Iannucci's 'David Copperfield' Leads 2019 British Independent Film Awards Nominations 2:45 AM PDT 10/30/2019 by Alex Ritman FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Dean Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation Dev Patel in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' The fresh retelling of Charles Dickens' classic landed 11 nominations, with 'Wild Rose' scoring 10. Armando Iannucci's fresh retelling of the Charles Dickens classic The Personal History of David Copperfield leads the pack of nominees for this year's British Independent Film Awards. Unveiled on Wednesday by British actors Naomi Ackie and Joe Cole, the crowd pleaser landed 11 nominations, including for best British independent film, best actor for Dev Patel and in best supporting categories for Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie. Breathing down the film's neck comes critically-acclaimed country music drama Wild Rose, with 10 nominations. Its lead Jessie Buckley, who won the most promising newcomer award in 2018 for Beast, earned a best actress nomination. Further down, Peter Strickland's eerie horror In Fabric scored nine nominations, while Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir has eight. See the full list of nominees below: Best British Independent Film Bait For Sama The Personal History Of David Copperfield The Souvenir Wild Rose Best Director Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts, For Sama Oliver Hermanus, Moffie Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir Mark Jenkin, Bait Asif Kapadia, Diego Maradona Best Actress Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose Holliday Grainger, Animals Sally Hawkins, Eternal Beauty Vicky Knight, Dirty God Renee Zellweger, Judy Best Actor Sam Adewumni, The Last Tree Tom Burke, The Souvenir Kris Hitchen, Sorry We Missed You Josh O'Connor, Only You Dev Patel, The Personal History Of David Copperfield Best Screenplay Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell The Personal History Of David Copperfield Paul Laverty, Sorry We Missed You Peter Strickland, In Fabric Nicole Taylor, Wild Rose Best Supporting Actress Jessica Barden, Scarborough Ruthxjiah Bellenea, The Last Tree Elizabeth Debicki, Vita & Virginia Tilda Swinton, The Personal History Of David Copperfield Julie Walters, Wild Rose Best Supporting Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind Hugh Laurie, The Personal History Of David Copperfield Edlison Manuel, Olbera Núñez, Yuli – The Carlos Acosta Story Peter Mullan, The Vanishing Bluey Robinson, Dirty God The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) Will Becher, Richard Phelan, A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Fyzal Boulifa, Lynn + Lucy Ninian Doff, Boyz In The Wood Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind Harry Wootliff, Only You Breakthrough Producer Finn Bruce, Tucked Kate Byers, Linn Waite, Bait Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, Blue Story [Also Produced By Damian Jones] Becky Read, Three Identical Strangers [Also Produced By Grace Hughes-Hallett] Jack Sidey, Moffie [Also Produced By Eric Abraham] Debut Screenwriter Kieran Hurley, Beats Lisa Owens, Days Of The Bagnold Summer Nicole Taylor, Wild Rose Emma Jane, Unsworth Animals Harry Wootliff, Only You Most Promising Newcomer Sam Adewumni, The Last Tree Vicky Knight, Dirty God Lorn Macdonald, Beats Roxanne Scrimshaw, Lynn + Lucy Honor Swinton Byrne, The Souvenir Best Documentary Coup 53, Taghi Amirani, Walter Murch, Paul Zaentz Diego Maradona, Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts Seahorse, Jeanie Finlay, Andrea Cornwell Tell Me Who I Am, Ed Perkins, Simon Chinn The Raindance Discovery Award A Bump Along The Way, Shelly Love Children Of The Snow Land, Zara Balfour, Marcus Stephenson, Mark Hakansson Here For Life, Andrea Luka Zimmerman, Adrian Jackson, James Lingwood, Michael Morris, Cressida Day Muscle, Gerard Johnson, Matthew James Wilkinson, Richard Wylie, Ed Barratt The Street, Zed Nelson Best International Independent Film Ash Is Purest White Marriage Story Monos Parasite Portrait Of A Lady On Fire Best Casting Shaheen Baig, In Fabric Shaheen Baig, Aisha Bywaters, The Last Tree Kahleen Crawford, Caroline Stewart, Only You Kahleen Crawford, Wild Rose Sarah Crowe, The Personal History Of David Copperfield Best Cinematography Ole Bratt Birkeland, Judy Benjamin Kracun, Beats Zac Nicholson, The Personal History Of David Copperfield Jamie D Ramsay, Moffie Ari Wegner, In Fabric Best Costume Design Suzie Harman, Robert Worley, The Personal History Of David Copperfield Anna Mary Scott Robbins, Wild Rose Grace Snell, The Souvenir Jany Temime, Judy Jo Thompson, In Fabric Best Editing Mick Audsley, Peter Lambert, The Personal History Of David Copperfield Mark Jenkin, Bait Chris King, Diego Maradona Chloe Lambourne, Simon Mcmahon, For Sama Helle Le Fevre, The Souvenir Best Effects Howard Jones, A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Paul Mann, In Fabric Andy Quinn, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind Best Make Up & Hair Design Morten Jacobsen, Rogier Samuels, Lindelotte Van Der Meer, Dirty God Karen Hartley-Thomas, The Personal History Of David Copperfield Emma Scott, In Fabric Jody Williams, Wild Rose Best Music Jack Arnold, Wild Rose Cavern Of Anti-Matter, In Fabric Nainita Desai, For Sama Antonio Pinto, Diego Maradona Jd Twitch, Penelope Trappes, Stephen Hindman, Beats Jeremy Woodhead, Judy Best Production Design Cristina Casali, The Personal History Of David Copperfield Stéphane Collonge, The Souvenir Kave Quinn, Judy Anne Seibel, The White Crow Paki Smith, In Fabric Best Sound Anna My Bertmark, Jonathan Seale, Jules Woods, Gwen David Bowtle-Mcmillan, Joakim Sundström, Robert Farr, Beats Stephen Griffiths, Tim Cavagin, Max Walsh, Andy Shelley, Diego Maradona Lee Walpole, Colin Nicholson, Stuart Hilliker, Wild Rose Martin Pavey, In Fabric