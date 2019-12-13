British Stars React to U.K. Election Result: "There Goes the Neighbourhood"

Hugh Grant, Duncan Jones and Edgar Wright were among those tweeting as the news of Boris Johnson's victory came through.

Thursday's general election in the U.K. saw Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson win an overwhelming majority, giving him a solid mandate to push Brexit through British parliament largely unopposed.

Given that the vast majority of politically outspoken British stars from the entertainment world had voiced their opposition to the Conservatives and to Johnson, with many endorsing the opposition Labour Party, the news was met with widespread disappointment among well-known faces.

"There goes the neighbourhood," tweeted Hugh Grant, who had been extremely active prior to the election, campaigning in marginal seats and urging people to vote tactically to prevent a Johnson victory.

"I feel sickened for Britain," posted Source Code and Warcraft director Duncan Jones. "A man who is well known to be a liar, a bully, a racist and a double dealer will now preside over the UK for the next 5 years, will force through a hard Brexit that helps his mates, devastates the NHS & sells off Britain for spare parts."

Amy and Diego Maradona director Asif Kapadia had a one word message as results came in, tweeting "#FuckYouVeryMuch," followed by "You get what you deserve."

Neil Gaiman appeared equally disappointed by the news, tweeting "Oh England," while Edgar Wright, on seeing the exit polls predicting the Johnson majority, simply messaged "Oof."