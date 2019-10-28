British Stars Team for Dark Comedy 'Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Break' (Exclusive)

Alice Lowe, Kris Marshall, Katherine Parkinson, Tom Meeten, Kevin Bishop, Johnny Vegas, Mandeep Dhillon, Craig Parkinson, Steve Oram and Pippa Haywood are set to star in Nick Gillespie's tale of a talent show murder.

A major ensemble of stars from British TV and film has come together for upcoming dark comedy Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Break.

Tom Meeten (The Ghoul), Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd), Kris Marshall (Love Actually), Kevin Bishop (Star Stories), Johnny Vegas (Benidorm), Alice Lowe (Sightseers), Mandeep Dhillon (After Life), Craig Parkinson (Black Mirror), Steve Oram (The End of the F***ing World) and Pippa Haywood (Green Wing) are set to star in the film from Nick Gillespie.

Ben Wheatley's 2nd unit director and Shane Meadow's director of photography, Gillespie once again teams with producer Finn Bruce of Belstone Pictures. The two shot their first film together — psychological thriller Tank 432 with Rupert Evans (Charmed, The Man in the High Castle) and Michael Smiley (The Lobster, Kill List) — in 2015.

Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Break — now shooting — tells the story of Paul, a chronic underachiever living in a small U.K. market town who is desperate to become famous and compete in a Pop Idol styled talent competition. "But when five holier-than-thou, jobs-worthy characters get in his way and cause him to miss his audition, Paul plans deadly revenge, with each wrongdoer dispatched in a suitably fitting manner," according to a plot description. "It’s one lunch break, with five spectacular murders in a sparkly spangled suit. Will he pull it off and will he find the fame he’s always longed for?"

The script was written by Brook Driver, Matt White and Gillespie, with script work from Chris Willoughby, William Keith and Bruce.

Bruce arranged from Belstone Pictures in collaboration with BonneBouche Media, with James Appleton of Storyhouse Pictures also exec producing. The film is cast by Emily Tilelli and Zita Zutic Konak of ET Casting.

Belstone Pictures’ previous films include Raindance best film nominee Tracks, and the LA Outfest grand jury prize winner and audience award Winner Tucked, which was launched in the U.K. at the BFI Flare festival.