Britney Spears Checks Into Mental Health Facility Amid Dad's Health Struggles

The pop star resurfaced Wednesday on Instagram to let fans know she's taking some "me time," three weeks after her father, Jamie Spears, had another surgery to combat issues from his colon rupturing late last year.

Britney Spears has checked in to a 30-day program in the midst of her father's ongoing health issues, Billboard can independently confirm.

The pop star resurfaced Wednesday on Instagram to let fans know she's taking some "me time," three weeks after her dad, Jamie Spears, had another surgery to combat issues from his colon rupturing late last year.

"We all need to take time for a little 'me time.' :)" read the caption of Spears' post, next to a graphic with the words: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit."

Before Wednesday's post, it had been nearly three months since Spears last posted to Instagram, on Jan. 12, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her breakout single "...Baby One More Time."

Spears opened up to fans on Jan. 4 via Instagram about Jamie's health, saying she was taking an indefinite hiatus ahead of her planned Domination residency in Las Vegas, which was set to kick off in February, because her dad had "almost died."

"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died," she wrote at the time. "We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.