Britney Spears Is Launching Her Own Lifestyle Brand

And it might be available on Amazon.

Britney Spears will share another “Piece of Me” by launching a fashion and lifestyle brand with Epic Rights, she announced Tuesday.

She's partnering with the music retail branding company to create an entire lifestyle collection. The popstar will be personally involved in developing the products, including apparel and accessories, as well as hair, fitness and tech items for her "Lucky" fans.

The expected retail launch is spring 2019, and Epic Rights is working on e-commerce options, too, including potentially partnering with Amazon, which sells Drew Barrymore's Dear Drew collection.

“I am excited to collaborate with Epic Rights to create a new contemporary lifestyle collection,” Spears said in a statement.

This isn’t Spears’ first rodeo when it comes to branded merchandise. Throughout her career, she’s released books, a video game and even Lidl haircare products.

Spears launched more than 20 of her own fragrances with Elizabeth Arden, starting with Curious in 2004 and most recently with Sunset Fantasy in January. Her lucrative scents generate $30 million a year, though it’s unclear if her Epic Rights partnership will also offer additional fragrances.

It’s possible Spears’ new venture could be influenced by her work with French luxury brand Kenzo this year (her first fashion campaign). She was cast as the new face of Kenzo for their La Collection Memento No. 2, which was full of “over-the-top prints,” “punchy florals” and “graphic tops.” A peek at Kenzo’s Instagram reveals their Britney love with pictures of the singer wearing everything from tiger prints to her iconic denim.

On the other end, she’s lent her face to the Candie’s line at Kohl’s, and even designed a black trench coat and studded skirt. In 2010, Spears told InStyle that she designs pieces with a lot of studs, lace, denim and statement jewelry to create a “cool and edgy yet girly” look (of course). We’ll see if that carries over to her lifestyle brand next year. Is it fair to say her merch might be "all decked in lace and leather"?

“Sharing her style and fashion sense through products she has developed is a testament to her authenticity as well as her commitment to and appreciation of the fans that have made it all possible,” her manager Larry Rudolph said.

Spears finished her Las Vegas residency “Britney: Piece of Me” in December 2017 and embarks on her international tour of the same name in July.