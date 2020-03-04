Britney Spears' Broadway-Bound Musical Finds Its Cast

TV star Briga Heelan, 'American Idol' alum Justin Guarini and BAFTA nominee Simon Callow are among 'Once Upon a One More Time's key players.

Britney Spears' Broadway-bound jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time has found its cast. The key players for the production — which features the pop superstar's catalog of hits and offers a feminist spin on classic fairytales — were announced on Wednesday.

TV star Briga Heelan (Great News, Cougar Town) and American Idol alum-turned-Broadway regular Justin Guarini will lead the ensemble as Cinderella and Prince Charming, respectively.

Joining them will be BAFTA nominee Simon Callow as Narrator, Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Sideshow, The Cher Show) as Stepmother, Brooke Dillman (Superbad) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother) and Aisha Jackson (Waitress) as Snow White, with Mimi Scardulla (We Are the Tigers) and Tess Soltau (Wicked) playing stepsisters Belinda and Betany.

Rounding out the princesses are Ashley Chiu (KPOP) as Sleeping Beauty, Wonu Ogunfowora (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Rapunzel, Allie Trimm (13 The Musical) as Little Mermaid and Morgan Weed (American Psycho) as Princess Pea.

Other castmembers include Raymond J Lee, Ryan Steele, Matt Allen, Belinda Allyn, Viva Boresi, Stephen Brower, Jennifer Florentino, Selene Haro, Joshua Daniel Johnson, Amy Hillner Larson, Korinne Tetlow, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, Josh Tolle, Kevin Trinio Perdido and Diana Marie Vade.

Songs of Spears' such as "Lucky," "Toxic," "Stronger" and "Oops! I Did It Again" will be interlaced into a narrative about a group of princesses who start a royal book club — and whose ideas about what it means to be a woman are challenged by a fairy godmother touting a copy of Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique.

YouTube stars and married couple Keone and Mari Madrid will direct and choreograph Once Upon a One More Time, which features a book by Jon Hartmere (Bare: A Pop Opera, the Kevin Hart comedy The Upside).

The musical's pre-Broadway run will begin at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre on April 14, with an opening night of April 30, for a limited engagement through May 17. Dates and venue details for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.