Britney Spears Musical Sets Pre-Broadway Premiere in Chicago

The show, titled 'Once Upon a One More Time,' features the pop star's catalog of hits and offers a feminist take on classic fairy tales like 'Cinderella' and 'Snow White.'

Britney Spears' catalog of hits is getting the musical theater treatment. The new musical, Once Upon a One More Time, will make its pre-Broadway debut in Chicago this fall.

Performances will begin Oct. 29 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre before an official opening Nov. 13. The limited engagement is scheduled through Dec. 1, one day before Spears' 38th birthday.

The production takes the place of the previously scheduled Michael Jackson bio-musical, Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, which recently announced the cancellation of its Chicago tryout at the Nederlander, but remains on track to open directly on Broadway in 2020, according to reps for the show.

Tony nominee Kristin Hangii (Rock of Ages) will direct Once Upon a One More Time, which features a book by Jon Hartmere (Bare: A Pop Opera, the Kevin Hart comedy The Upside). YouTube stars and married couple Keone and Mari Madrid will choreograph.

Rather than tell the story of Spears' life, the show offers a feminist take on classic fairy tales like Cinderella and Snow White. Spears' songs will be interlaced into a narrative about a group of princesses who start a royal book club — and whose ideas about what it means to be a woman are challenged by a Feminine Mystique-touting fairy godmother.

Spears — who visited New York last year to catch a workshop performance of Once Upon a One More Time — said in a statement that she couldn't be more thrilled to be involved in the project. "I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," she said. "This is a dream come true for me!"

Casting and additional creative team will be announced later.

News of the Spears musical comes months after the Grammy winner announced that she would be indefinitely postponing her Domination Las Vegas residency at Park MGM's Park Theater due to her father's ailing health.