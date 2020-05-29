Britney Spears Finally Releases This 2016 Track on Streaming Services

The pop superstar dropped the fan-beloved "Mood Ring" after years of begging from her ever-loyal Britney Army.

Britney Spears has had no shortage of content while in quarantine, from yoga poses to dance parties and workout routines. Now, she's giving fans some music.

The pop superstar announced on Thursday that she would be releasing her Glory bonus track "Mood Ring" to streaming services. Previously, the 2016 song was only available in Japan.

"You've been asking for it," she wrote on Instagram story, before revealing that the song will be released Friday at midnight.

Later, she added in another post, "Repurposed this since we didn’t use it... You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go. What was requested next is out now. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud!!!!

The news comes a few weeks after another Glory tease Spears made on Instagram, releasing a new cover for the album when it climbed the iTunes charts after fans launched the #JusticeForGlory campaign on social media.

The new photo shows the star in a gold body suit, laying in the desert with chains surrounding her. "You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all," she wrote.

Listen to "Mood Ring" below.

This story was originally published by Billboard.