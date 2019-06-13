Britt McHenry Hires Lawyer to Help Resolve Dispute With Fox News

Douglas Wigdor has represented dozens of women in their legal complaints against the network.

Douglas Wigdor, a New York-based employment lawyer who has represented dozens of women who have worked at Fox News, is now representing contributor Britt McHenry, who accused her former Fox Nation co-host Tyrus of sexual misconduct.

On Wednesday, Fox News said the complaint has been "independently investigated" and "resolved."

After being pulled from the show they co-hosted, UN-PC, Tyrus was given his own show, which debuted this week.

On Wednesday night, McHenry tweeted and then deleted her displeasure with the network's handling of the matter. "You act like I don't like have proof," she wrote. "Smh [Shaking my head]. Carry on."

McHenry declined comment to The Hollywood Reporter but Wigdor confirmed that he's representing her in the matter.

Asked about McHenry's tweet alleging "proof," a Fox News spokesperson said the network's earlier statement still stands. “While we are not at liberty to discuss the details of any employee matter, we follow strict protocols when matters such as these are brought to our attention, and we make no exceptions," the network had said.

In a September 2017 profile, The New York Times wrote that "Mr. Wigdor’s serial suits are surely the broadest and most sustained juridical attack on Fox to be mounted by a single private lawyer."

“My view of 21st Century Fox and Fox News is that from top to bottom there is a systemic culture of not only discriminating against people based on their gender and color, but also of retaliating against them when they stand up to voice complaints,” Wigdor said for the story.

Wigdor represented a group of 18 employees who settled with Fox News for "roughly $10 million" in May 2018.