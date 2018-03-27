Brittany Snow Joining Gina Rodriguez in Romantic Comedy 'Someone Great' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing the Netflix movie.

Brittany Snow, one of the stars of Pitch Perfect, is in final negotiations to join Gina Rodriguez in Someone Great, a romantic comedy that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is helming for Netflix.

Written by Robinson, Someone Great centers on a woman (Rodriguez) who, after a heart-wrenching breakup, decides to seek adventure in New York City with her two best friends before she moves across the country for her dream job.

Snow will play one of the best friends on the Big Apple trip.

Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson of Feigco are producing the movie, as are Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron of Likely Story. Rodriguez is also producing via her shingle I Can and I Will Productions.

Someone Great is due to start shooting in early April.

Snow just wrapped production on Milkshake, a short film starring Anna Camp and Shree Crooks which Snow wrote, directed and produced. The project, also produced by Constanza Castro and Domenica Castro, tells the story of a daughter searching for her mother’s approval and validation.

Snow, repped by WME, Principal Entertainment and attorney P.J. Shapiro, has starred in all three Pitch Perfect movies, which have grossed over $585 million worldwide.