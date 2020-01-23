TV

Journalists, New Anchors Pay Tribute to Jim Lehrer: "A Wonderful Man and Superb Journalist"

11:12 AM PST 1/23/2020 by Evan Real

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Jake Tapper, Brian Stelter and Bret Baier took to social media Thursday to remember the late PBS anchorman.

Notable media personalities and public figures took to Twitter on Thursday to pay tribute to Jim Lehrer. The PBS anchorman and co-founder of PBS NewsHour died Thursday at his home, the network announced. He was 85.

"I’m heartbroken at the loss of someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor to me and someone whose friendship I’ve cherished for decades," said PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff. "I’ve looked up to him as the standard for fair, probing and thoughtful journalism and I know countless others who feel the same way."

Lehrer — a Marine Corps veteran, University of Missouri graduate and former newspaper reporter and editor in Dallas — was known for his unpretentious news delivery throughout his 36-year tenure at PBS before he retired in 2011.

Jake Tapper, Brian Stelter and Bret Baier were among the broadcasters who remembered Lehrer's legacy via social media after hearing of his death.

"Oh no…Jim Lehrer has passed away. What a loss. A wonderful man and superb journalist," wrote CNN's Tapper, later adding, "He was a debate moderator, a US Marine, a former newspaperman, a novelist, an anchorman, a dad, husband and grandpa, a role model. And he always had time to chat with younger journalists."

In a tweet of his own, CNN's Stelter recalled the time Lehrer — whom he described as "legendary" — made an appearance on his show Reliable Sources. "Jim Lehrer joined me on @ReliableSources just one month ago. He seemed well. He wanted to share his concern about America's divisions — he said 'division is the story now,'" Stelter wrote alongside a link to the segment.

Added Fox News' Bret Baier, "Truly a major loss — R.I.P. Jim Lehrer - a legend in our business & a very genuine, gracious man in person. One of the best debate moderators & an inspiration to a whole generation of political journalists— including this one."

Robert Costa, political reporter for The Washington Post and on-air analyst for NBC News, tweeted, "Jim Lehrer, a friend and mentor to many, has died. What a life. What a journalist. A sad day but his legacy and example will carry on. I will miss him, particularly the love of country and politics he brought to everything he did."

Costa later shared a selfie with Lehrer and added, "Thanks for personifying the values of @PBS, Jim. And thanks for teaching others how to do the job right. RIP."

Actress Piper Perabo also shared her condolences, writing, "Jim Lehrer has been a news man I have looked to as the ideal since I was a kid. Sad to hear of his passing today, so grateful for all I know about the world, because of his reporting."

