Broadway-Bound 'Moulin Rouge! Musical Releases "Come What May" Video

Co-star Aaron Tveit performs the love theme immortalized in the Baz Luhrmann movie by Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

Rehearsals get under way today for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the stage adaptation of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film set in the Montmartre Quarter of belle epoque Paris, which will play a pre-Broadway engagement at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston this summer.

To mark the occasion, the production has released a video of Aaron Tveit, who plays lovesick writer Christian, performing "Come What May," one of the best-known songs from the razzle-dazzle movie that starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The video was directed by Ezra Hurwitz and was shot in the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

Tveit stars in the stage musical alongside Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hunter. The Global Creatures production is directed by Alex Timbers, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Bill Damaschke serves as executive producer.

Tony winner John Logan (Red) penned the book for the show, which features iconic tracks heard in the film along with new songs that dip into popular music from across the past half-century.

The Boston tryout begins performances June 27 at the newly restored Colonial, with an official opening set for July 22. The limited engagement runs through Aug. 5. The production is expected to segue to Broadway during the 2018-19 season, though dates and venue have not yet been set.