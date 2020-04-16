Broadway on Demand Streaming Service to Launch in May

The events will kick off with a benefit concert to be live-streamed from Hollywood's Bourbon Room in accordance with social distancing guidelines and policies.

Amid the pandemic, the performing arts field continues to offer new experiences.

The Broadway on Demand membership-based streaming service, set to launch next month, will offer a library of educational and interactive resources in addition to on-demand content, live-captured Broadway shows, exclusive performances and backstage access to masterclasses.

The streaming events will kick off with "30 Days of Opening Nights," a benefit concert to be live-streamed from Hollywood's Bourbon Room in accordance with social distancing guidelines and policies. The event will raise funds for entertainers affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including playwrights, musicians, composers and theater personnel.

The programming schedule for the benefit concert will be revealed shortly, and viewing it will be available through Broadway on Demand's free membership. In addition, a premium subscription for a monthly fee will provide access to further content.

"Broadway is a giant global brand, and its impact extends far beyond a few blocks in midtown Manhattan," Broadway on Demand's president-CEO Sean Cercone said Thursday in a statement. "Even before our current crisis, we’ve long dreamt of building a platform that would truly fulfill Broadway’s long-held promise of being the ‘longest street in the world.’ This platform is our way of breaking down geographical and economic barriers so that the entire world can partake in all the wonders that Broadway has to offer."

The Broadway on Demand streaming service is set to launch in May. Updates will be posted here.