Broadway's 2018-19 Season Breaks Attendance, Box Office Records

Attendance was up 9.5 percent from the same period last season.

The Broadway League on Tuesday released end-of-season statistics for the 2018-19 season, which started May 28, 2018, and ended May 26, 2019. For the 2018-19 season, total attendance reached a record 14,768,254 and Broadway shows earned an unprecedented $1,829,312,140 in grosses.

The numbers mark the best-attended and highest-grossing season in Broadway history. Attendance was up 9.5 percent from the 2017-18 season.

"The trend is clear, Broadway has never been more appealing to so many different people ranging from kids to grandparents and everyone in between. This substantial growth in attendance clearly reflects the large variety of offerings including long running shows, new hit productions and stories relevant to our society today," Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a statement. "This coupled with the fact that over 50 percent of tickets are priced below $101, the industry is achieving its goal of being more accessible to everyone."

Broadway attendance in the 2018-2019 season topped that of the 10 professional New York and New Jersey sports teams combined, and surpassed the combined sports teams by over 4.6 million in attendance. During the 2018-19 season, 38 productions opened, including 13 musicals (11 original, two revivals), 21 plays (14 original, seven revivals) and four special engagements.

The biggest earners were holdovers Hamilton, The Lion King, Wicked, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Aladdin, as well as new-season entries like To Kill a Mockingbird and Network and the now-closed Springsteen on Broadway, which concluded its run Dec. 15.

Remarkably, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre grossed a record $105,057,544 in total ticket sales for the 2018-19 Broadway season. It is the first time a Broadway play has grossed over $100 million in a year.