Broadway Favorite Andy Karl Steps Into 'Pretty Woman'

The Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony nominee will take on the role played onscreen by Richard Gere in the stage musical, starring opposite Samantha Barks.

The Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Pretty Woman has a new leading man.

The production team headed by Paula Wagner announced Wednesday that Andy Karl will step into the role of cutthroat corporate raider Edward, the part originated by Richard Gere in the 1990 movie, when the show moves to New York this summer.

A three-time Tony nominee who won an Olivier Award for Groundhog Day, Karl will star opposite Samantha Barks (Les Miserables) as Vivian, the Hollywood Boulevard hooker who dreams of a better life in the modern-day Cinderella story. He steps into the role played in the musical's Chicago tryout earlier this year by Tony winner Steve Kazee (Once), who departs the production for family reasons.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, with a book by the movie's director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. The show is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

"Andy Karl is one of the funniest and most heartwarming actors I have had the pleasure of directing," said Mitchell, who previously worked with the Broadway favorite on Legally Blonde. "He is an actor of great integrity and finds the humanity in the characters he plays, plus he has an incredible voice."

The production begins previews July 20 at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, with official opening night set for Aug. 16. The principal cast also includes Karl's wife Orfeh as Kit, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson, Jason Danieley as Philip Stuckey and Kingsley Leggs as James Morse.

In addition to Groundhog Day and Legally Blonde, Karl's Broadway credits include On the 20th Century, Rocky, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 9 to 5 and Saturday Night Fever. He is known to TV audiences for his role as Sgt. Mike Dodds on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.