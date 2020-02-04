"Broadway in Hollywood" Brings 'Moulin Rouge!,' 'The Cher Show' to L.A.

'Tootsie,' 'Oklahoma!,' 'Aida,' 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' and 'The Lion King' will all additionally grace the Dolby Theatre and Hollywood Pantages Theatre stages between 2020 and 2021.

The second season of "Broadway in Hollywood" is bringing seven Broadway shows to Hollywood Boulevard's Hollywood Pantages and Dolby theaters this upcoming season.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Tootsie, Oklahoma!, The Cher Show, Aida, Pretty Woman: The Musical and The Lion King will all be included in the 2020-2021 season of productions running from Nov. 3, 2020 through Sept. 5, 2021, Broadway in Hollywood announced on Tuesday.

The first five shows of the season — Oklahoma!, The Cher Show, Tootsie, Aida and Pretty Woman: The Musical — will play at the Dolby Theatre, the annual venue for The Academy Awards. The Hollywood Pantages Theatre will then play The Lion King, which returns to L.A. after eight years away, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Moulin Rouge! has been a major draw on Broadway, playing to capacity houses and doing north of $1 million a week in grosses since it opened in the summer of 2019. Total box office to date is $64 million. Pretty Woman: The Musical, meanwhile, represents a homecoming of sorts, given that the original 1990 Julia Roberts-Richard Gere film — and its stage adaptation — contains scenes set on Hollywood Blvd. The Cher Show, Oklahoma! and Tootsie each won two Tony Awards last season.

“Last year we were blown away by the positive response to our season announcement with shows at both the Hollywood Pantages and Dolby Theatres," Broadway in Hollywood general manager Jeff Loeb said in a statement. "This season is truly the perfect marriage of 'Broadway' and 'Hollywood,' as many of our blockbuster shows draw their inspiration from Hollywood itself. It’s an exciting time for theater in L.A. as we continue our mission to bring more shows to one of the greatest theatrical markets in the country for nights our patrons will never forget."

"Broadway in Hollywood" began in 2019 by bringing eight Los Angeles premieres to the Pantages and Dolby theaters, including Frozen, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Anastasia, Mean Girls, Escape to Margaritaville, My Fair Lady, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical and The Band's Visit.

Theatergoers can buy tickets and season packages at Broadway in Hollywood's website.

David Rooney contributed to this report.