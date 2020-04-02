Broadway Star Brian Stokes Mitchell Tests Positive for Coronavirus: "Pretty Sure I'm Over the Hump Right Now"

The performer on Wednesday night announced his diagnosis via Twitter.

Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he revealed on Wednesday night in a video posted on Twitter.

In his message, the 62-year-old performer assured followers that despite his diagnosis, he is already on the mend.

"Hey friends, family and Stokes folks, I hope you all are well," he said. "I’ve been laying low for the last number of days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual, and I just got confirmation that I have indeed tested positive for the coronavirus."

He added, "The good news is, over the last few days I’ve isolated myself, I come to you from the bedroom."

Stokes Mitchell also said that his wife, Allyson Tucker, and their son, Ellington, are asymptomatic at the moment. He thanked them for being "really helpful getting me through this."

"For the last number of days, three or four, every day that has passed has been better than the previous so I’m pretty sure I’m over the hump right now. I just want to let you know so you don’t worry about me. I’ll have updates for you as well," he said of his recovery, while reminding his followers to "continue social distancing."

Stokes Mitchell is known for his various roles on Broadway, including his lead performance in the 1999 revival of Kiss Me Kate, for which we won a Tony. Other theater credits include Ragtime, Man of La Mancha and King Hedley II, among others. He also played the recurring role of Scott Knowles in USA's sci-fi drama Mr. Robot.

Stokes Mitchell joins a growing list of notable names who have tested positive for coronavirus, such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Chris Cuomo, along with fellow Broadway vets Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy.

Watch the actor discuss his diagnosis in the video below.