Broadway Teaser: Mary-Louise Parker in 'The Sound Inside' (Exclusive)

Tony Award-winner David Cromer directs the new drama by Pulitzer finalist Adam Rapp, opening at Studio 54 in the fall.

Mary-Louise Parker returns to Broadway this fall in Adam Rapp's suspenseful new play, The Sound Inside, and The Hollywood Reporter offers an exclusive first look at the teaser promo released by the production today.

Directed by David Cromer, a 2018 Tony Award winner for The Band's Visit, the play stars Parker as Bella Baird, a Yale professor and fiction writer dealing with a cancer diagnosis while supervising the work of a gifted creative writing student whose prose has the troubling ring of autobiography. The latter character, Christopher, is played by newcomer Will Hochman.

The drama marks the long-overdue Broadway debut for Chicago novelist, playwright and screenwriter Rapp, a Pulitzer finalist in 2006 for Red Light Winter, whose television credits include In Treatment, Flesh and Bone, Vinyl and The Looming Tower.

The Sound Inside world-premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival last summer to great critical acclaim.

Reviewing for The New York Times, Jesse Green wrote: "An astonishing play. For 90 minutes you are dying to know what will happen while hoping to forestall the knowledge." He called Parker's work in the drama "a sensationally controlled performance."

Parker made her Broadway debut in 1990 in Prelude to a Kiss, receiving a Tony nomination for best actress in a play. She won that award in 2001 for Proof and was nominated again in 2005 for Reckless. Her most recent Broadway appearance was in the 2016 production of Heisenberg.

Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater and Rebecca Gold, The Sound Inside begins previews Sept. 14 at Studio 54, ahead of an Oct. 17 opening.