National Lampoon's 'Vacation' Heads to Broadway

The Griswolds are headed to the Great White Way.

Producers Ken Davenport (Once on This Island) and Kurt Deutsch announced on Monday that they have optioned the rights to develop a musical based on the iconic Vacation film franchise with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

According to Davenport, the production, titled Broadway Vacation, will follow Clark Griswold (whose character was originated by Chevy Chase) and his family as they touch down for the first time in the heart of New York City’s theater district.

“Both Kurt and I came of age on the Vacation films series and can’t wait to bring the Griswolds to Broadway,” Davenport said in a press release. “If audiences thought their cinematic misadventures were funny, wait till Clark and his family get to Times Square.”

After the family visiting Walley World, touring Europe and losing everything in Las Vegas, Deutsch — who was recently appointed senior vp of theatrical and catalog development for Warner/Chappell Music — is assuring fans that they can expect even more hilarity to ensue when the Vacation crew hits the Big Apple.

“Millions of tourists come to New York for the first time every year and each one has a singular experience. The Griswolds’ maiden trip to the city will be no exception, though in this case, theirs is guaranteed to be outrageous, unique, hilarious — and well choreographed,” the Grammy-winning producer said of the show, which as yet has no timeline and no book writer, composer-lyricist or director attached. “While the characters are familiar, Broadway Vacation will take them on a completely original musical journey — and on a trip to New York that they will never forget.”

After first hitting the big screen over three decades ago in National Lampoon’s Vacation, the Griswolds were rebooted after a series of sequels for New Line Cinema's Vacation in 2015, which saw Ed Helms step into the starring role as Clark's son, Rusty.

While Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures' Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was a disappointment on Broadway, the division is hoping the show will generate a profit as a touring property. Other screen-to-stage projects in development from the studio's theatrical arm include Dave, Beetlejuice, A Star is Born, Dog Day Afternoon and 17 Again.