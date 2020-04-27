Broadway's 'Waitress' Cast Encourages Donations to Nick Cordero With Cover Song

Cordero, who had a brief stint in the Broadway play in 2016, is currently recovering from severe complications from the coronavirus.

The Broadway cast of Waitress has covered a song penned by Nick Cordero to encourage donations to his family as he recovers from severe complications of the coronavirus.

Singer-songwriter and Waitress music and lyrics writer Sara Bareilles joined the cast, including Jessie Mueller, Kimiko Glenn, Keala Seattle, Jenna Ushkowitz and Eric Anderson, to sing Cordero's original song "Live Your Life" over video chat in a video posted on Sunday. The rendition of Cordero's 2018 single is accompanied by a plea to donate to a GoFundMe set up to raising money to cover Cordero's healthcare costs after he experienced severe complications from the coronavirus.

Cordero, a Broadway star who had a brief 2016 stint in Waitress and has performed in Bullets Over Broadway — for which he won a Tony — Rock of Ages and A Bronx Tale, had his leg amputated earlier this month as a result of health complications from the virus. Cordero had experienced a blood-clotting side effect to COVID-19 that American doctors have begun to report is affecting some healthy young people with the virus, even those who are asymptomatic.

On Thursday, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots updated her Instagram followers to his condition, saying that her husband was receiving a temporary pacemaker as a result of "dips" in his heart rate. The GoFundMe was currently a little over $500 shy of its $450,000 goal as of press time.

"Sugar, Butter, Family," the video states at the end, in an apparent reference to the many pastry products in Waitress, based on the 2007 film of the same name. "WAKE UP NICK!!!" Per Kloots' Instagram, Cordero was still on a ventilator as of Monday.

Watch the full video below.