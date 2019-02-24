Brody Stevens' Remembrance, Benefit To Be Held at The Comedy Store

All proceeds from the evening go to the comic's family and mental health awareness.

A remembrance and benefit for the late Brody Stevens will be held at The Comedy Store next month.

Stevens, a well-known comic in the Los Angeles comedy community, died Friday of an apparent suicide. He was 48.

The upcoming evening is being called Brody Stevens Festival of Friendship and will take place on March 5, according to a social media post from fellow comic, Doug Benson.

"If you’re in L.A. on March 5, you should go to this. Wish I could be there but I’ll be at sea," Benson said in his post.

All proceeds from the evening go to Stevens' family and mental health awareness. Stevens was a Comedy Store regular.

"Thank you, Brody, for sharing your comedy and positive energy with us for so many years. You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different, and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody. #brodystevens," read a post from The Comedy Store's Twitter account.

Stevens was known for his high-energy sets. As an actor, he appeared in The Hangover, Due Date and Nick Kroll's Kroll Show. He also toplined a Comedy Central series in 2013 called Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!

Stevens' reps issued a statement on Friday calling the late comic "an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community." The statement continued: "He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball was contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

Comics and actors across the industry took to social media to share their shock and heartbreak over the news.

See Benson's post below.