'Broken Hearts Gallery' Lands Early July Release as Cinemas Prepare to Reopen

Selena Gomez is an executive producer of the rom-com, which has been acquired by Sony.

As cinemas prepare to reopen across the U.S., Sony announced Tuesday that The Broken Hearts Gallery be released on the big screen July 10.

The rom-com, from Stage 6 Films, will be the first new title from a major Hollywood studio to unfurl in theaters since the coronavirus pandemic forced theaters to go dark in the latter part of March. Several weeks ago, indie studio Solstice Studios announced that the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged will open on July 1.

The Broken Hearts Gallery stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters.

In a competitive situation, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions’ Stage 6 Films says it acquired worldwide rights to writer and director Natalie Krinsky’s directorial debut from producer and financier No Trace Camping. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

"Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience," Selena Gomez, an executive producer on the film, said in a statement.

"Now more than ever, The Broken Hearts Gallery will resonate with audiences ready for a feel-good moviegoing experience this summer," Sony's Motion Picture Group president Josh Greenstein added. "We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners’ anticipated reemergence, as — and when — state-by-state safety guidelines are met."

Endeavor Content and Jamie Feldman of LGNAFC negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.