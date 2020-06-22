'The Broken Hearts Gallery' Trailer: Geraldine Viswanathan Finds Purpose and Love in Heartbreak

The romantic comedy, executive produced by Selena Gomez, will hit the big screen on July 17, making it one of the first new titles from a major Hollywood studio to be released in movie theaters as they reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery put the art in heartbreak in The Broken Hearts Gallery trailer, which dropped Monday.

The rom-com, written and directed by Natalie Krinsky and executive produced by Selena Gomez, centers on Viswanathan's Lucy, who's utterly devastated following a harsh breakup. Trying to get back in the game, Lucy orders an Uber but gets into the wrong car, crossing paths with its driver Nick (Montgomery), an aspiring hotelier.

Her friends — played by Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo and Nikki Duval — tell her that it's time to move on and get rid of any unnecessary baggage, literally.

"You can't have a good relationship because you're constantly mourning the old one. You keep something from every relationship. At least get rid of the ex-memorabilia," they tell their heartbroken friend.

But when Lucy and Nick run into each other once again, their respective collection of meaningful items and open space leads to creating a gallery that commemorates past relationships through meaningful trinkets.

"There are broken people out there like me," Lucy says upon seeing new material added to the collection. "People who need to let go and move on."

The film sees Lucy and Nick grow closer, the former confronting her past and finding love in art.

"Heartbreak is the loneliest feeling in the world, and the truth is it happens to us all," Viswanathan's Lucy says.

Watch the trailer below.