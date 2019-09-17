Bron Studios, Rita Wilson Team on Barbie Doll Creator Biopic

'Dallas Buyers Club' writer Melisa Wallack will pen the script.

A biopic about Ruth Handler, the creator of the Barbie Doll, is in the works from Bron Studios and Rita Wilson.

Melisa Wallack, the Oscar-nominated writer behind Dallas Buyers Club, will pen the script based on Handler’s memoir Dream Doll: The Ruth Handler Story.

The movie will track toy whiz Ruth Handler as she founds the Mattel corporation and creates the now-iconic Barbie doll, becoming the first woman to run a Fortune 500 company.

Dream Doll will be produced by Bron's Aaron L. Gilbert, along with Wilson, Cristan Crocker and Andrea Nevins via their Rare Bird Films banner.

Bron’s Anjay Nagpal and Steven Thibault will executive produce, with Solome Williams and Jordan Moldo overseeing development.

"The world should know about the phenomenal woman behind the doll," Handler’s daughter Barbara and granddaughter Cheryl Segal said Tuesday in a statement. "We have chosen to work with Rita Wilson, Cristan Crocker, Andrea Nevins and Bron Studios to bring Ruth’s story to life. Working with them on this project seemed like a perfect fit because we feel that they recognize just how inspiring and empowering Ruth was."

Added Wilson: “Everyone knows the iconic Barbie, which, after more than 60 years, continues to be one of the most globally successful dolls. But few know the story of the inspiring, innovative, passionate woman who defied odds to create her. Ruth Handler’s story awes, empowers, and sometimes infuriates. What an honor it is to be part of the team that will bring Ruth’s autobiography to the screen. I am so thankful to the Handler and Segal families for trusting us with this incredible woman’s life."

"Melisa Wallack is an incredible storyteller who can handle emotionally complex and rich characters with aplomb and the right amount of humor," said Gilbert. "She is the perfect screenwriter to add to the team and bring Ruth’s story to life."

Bron will next be in theaters with the Warner Bros. title Joker and Universal's Lena Waithe thriller Queen & Slim.