Brooklyn Beckham Engaged to Actress Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired soccer icon David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and actress Nicola Peltz are engaged.

Beckham and Peltz both announced the news on their Instagram accounts Saturday, sharing the same photo of themselves standing in a field with Beckham in a blue suit and Peltz in a yellow dress.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Beckham wrote. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day."

Peltz shared in her post, "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side."

Victoria Beckham, a former member of the Spice Girls pop band, shared her congratulations to the couple on Instagram, writing that she and husband David "could not be happier."

Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham's four children. Peltz's film credits include The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction.