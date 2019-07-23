'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Boss Reveals Writers' Byzantine Process for Choosing Lunch

Showrunner Dan Goor explains the method by which he and his staff choose what they will order each day: "In the end, this is a complicated system that all but guarantees we have a mediocre lunch!"

When it comes to ordering lunch, most writers rooms simply engage in the discipline's longstanding tradition of argument, complaint and, finally, resignation. But given that hilariously complex storylines that ultimately revert to something more or less like the status quo are a part of the DNA of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, perhaps it should come as little surprise that the writers behind the show employ a complicated system utilizing a game show-style wheel, two raffle cages and an intricate, rule-based veto system to choose their daily restaurant. "In the end," says showrunner Dan Goor, "this is a complicated system that all but guarantees we have a mediocre lunch!"

