'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast and Showrunner Donate $100K to National Bail Fund Network

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's cast and showrunner shared support Tuesday for those protesting police brutality nationwide while also making a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network.

In a Twitter post shared by producer and co-creator Dan Goor, he shared the cast and himself also condemned the murder of George Floyd. The social action and donation comes after several celebrities, shows, studios, and organizations within Hollywood have spoken out on the death of Floyd while in police custody.

"We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter," the post added, along with a link to the fund network.

Along with the cast's donation, series star Stephanie Beatriz also shared on Twitter she had donated $11,000 the Community Justice Exchange in support of the Black Lives Matter protests. Her donation followed that of Blue Blood's Griffin Newman, who noted in his own post the importance for actors who have played police officers on-screen to donate to organizations fighting for social justice reform.

Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on the NBC sitcom, wrote: "I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math."