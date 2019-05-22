'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Getting French Language Adaptation in Canada

The deal marks the first international version of Andy Samberg's cop comedy, which was just renewed for a seventh season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is going international.

Quebecor Content has inked a deal with NBCUniversal International Formats to license the Andy Samberg-starring cop comedy for a local adaptation by ComediHa! in French-speaking Quebec.

The Canadian regional deal marks the first international version of the comedy recently renewed for a seventh season overall — a second cycle on NBC after it ran for five seasons on Fox.

The single-camera chuckler about a talented, but carefree, detective getting a new captain with a lot to prove was originally created by writer-producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is produced by Universal Television, in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Patrick Huard will direct the local version in Quebec. There's no word on casting.

Quebecor Content is a division of Quebecor Media, which runs the TVA Group private TV network in Quebec.