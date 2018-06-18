Bruce Hills Promoted to President of Just for Laughs Group

The move follows ICM Partners and longtime client Howie Mandel bringing on new investors to acquire the Canadian comedy brand.

Bruce Hills has been promoted from COO to president of the Just for Laughs Group.

The move follows ICM Partners and longtime client Howie Mandel partnering with Bell Media and Group CH as the new owners of the Montreal-based comedy festival brand.

Hills, a 32-year veteran of Just for Laughs who started out as a festival driver before being promoted to vp programming and then COO for the last 19 years, will continue to oversee the Montreal festival and expand the group in touring and festivals across North America and elsewhere internationally.

"Bruce is the primary reason why Just for Laughs has become the top comedy festival in the world, and we are thrilled that he will continue to lead our English language business for years to come," the company said in a statement.

Bell Media and Groupe CH are understood to have taken a controlling 51 percent stake in Just for Laughs, leaving ICM and Mandel as minority partners, to ensure continuing government subsidies for the comedy group.

The 2018 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, to run July 11-29, will be headlined by Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah.