Bruce Rosenblum Exits Disney-ABC

The longtime TV exec had served as president of business operations for the Disney-ABC TV Group since 2016.

Bruce Rosenblum is leaving Disney after a year-and-a-half stint.

The president of business operations, who joined the Disney-ABC Television Group in 2016 will depart the company at the end of the month, and also vacate his post on the Hulu board. Disney-ABC Television Group president Ben Sherwood announced the news Wednesday in a memo to staff.

Rosenblum, who held top posts at Warner Bros. TV Group and Legendary TV before a long run as the president of the Television Academy, is said to have had another year and a half left on his contract.

Reporting directly to Sherwood during his tenure, Rosenblum had oversight and responsibility for all aspects of business operations — including global distribution, affiliate sales and marketing, digital media, strategy and business development, media operations, engineering and IT and consumer insights.

His departure comes amidst ongoing corporate reorganization in anticipation of the proprietary streaming service intended to compete with Netflix. Consolidated business operations will now be run under one unit by Kevin Mayer.

Read Sherwood's memo below.

Team:

As you are all aware, TWDC recently announced the creation of a new Direct-to-Consumer & International division — consolidating business operational areas across the company under one unit.

While this restructure is vital to the company’s future, one implication is that many of Bruce Rosenblum‘s responsibilities have been dispersed within the Company.

After a number of conversations about other possible roles within Disney ABC, I am sorry to share that Bruce has decided to depart the company at the end of May.

I hope you’ll join me in saluting Bruce for the exceptional business acumen and television expertise he brought to our team, thanking him for his many contributions, and wishing him the best in his next endeavors.

Ben