Tonys: Bruce Springsteen Honored With Special Award

The iconic singer was recognized for his highly successful one-man show on Broadway.

The Boss had a big night at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Bruce Springsteen made a rare television appearance Sunday night to perform during the 72nd annual ceremony, which was held at New York's Radio City Music Hall. The musician was honored with a Special Tony Award for his ongoing engagement Springsteen on Broadway, which has had a sold-out run. Fellow icon Billy Joel took the stage to present Springsteen with the award.

"I am honored to be back at the Tonys to present a special award to a fellow musician and old friend whose intimate show is Springsteen on Broadway. It's all about the man and his music, not to mention his heartfelt stories behind 40 years of incredible songs," said Joel. "This extraordinary event began as an eight-week limited run, but by the time it wraps up in December, he will have played 236 performances. The Boss is working hard. So for bringing hundreds of thousands of theatergoers to Broadway, it's my pleasure to present the Special Tony Award to my good friend Bruce Springsteen."

In his acceptance speech, Springsteen shared his enthusiasm over his successful Broadway stint. "Thank you. This is deeply appreciated and thanks for making me feel so welcome on your block. Being a part of the Broadway community's been a great thrill and an honor for me. It's been one of the most exciting things I've probably ever experienced. I've got to thank Patti Scialfa, my beautiful wife and artistic partner, for her love and inspiration every night," he said before giving a shout-out to his children: "Daddy loves you."

Springsteen on Broadway is the top-grossing new production of the 2017-18 season. The veteran rocker's show — which has grossed $55 million at the box office — was structured around excerpts from his 2016 memoir, Born to Run. The Tony committee called it "a once-in-a-lifetime theatergoing experience for the Broadway stage, allowing fans an intimate look at a music idol."

The limited engagement, which began previews Oct. 3 at the Walter Kerr Theatre and officially opened Oct. 12, was initially scheduled to run through Nov. 26. However, due to overwhelming ticket demand and Springsteen's penchant for playing to an intimate crowd, he has extended multiple times. Following a brief hiatus, the show is now back on the boards and slated to sell through Dec. 15.