Bruce Springsteen's 'Western Stars' to Sneak in Theaters

Fathom and Warner Bros. are teaming on the special, two-night event.

The Boss is getting the sneak treatment.

Special events distributor Fathom announced Friday it will screen Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars on Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in cinemas across the country before Warner Bros. officially opens the documentary Oct. 25.

Western Stars, marking Springsteen's feature directorial debut, showcases archival footage and personal narration, as well as Springsteen performing all 13 songs from Western Stars, his first studio album in five years. He co-directed the film with his longtime collaborator, Thom Zimny.

Western Stars made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival Thursday. Springsteen's rendition of the album is backed up by a 30-piece orchestra and set in his own barn that's nearly 100 years old.

The Fathom screenings will feature additional archival footage and previously unreleased music from the Springsteen vault.

"With Western Stars, Bruce continues to evolve his craft as, for the first time, he takes us all on a cinematic journey through his music and his life," Warner Bros. distribution chief Jeff Goldstein said in a statement.

Added Fathom CEO Roy Nutt, “The up-close visuals and spectacular acoustics transport cinema audiences right to Bruce’s barn for a complete musical experience.”