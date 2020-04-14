Bruce Springstreen, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg Team Up for New Jersey COVID-19 Benefit

Some of Jersey's most notable natives — including Kelly Ripa, Halsey and Jon Bon Jovi — are banding together for the upcoming 'Jersey 4 Jersey' show, which will raise funds for those impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Garden State.

Some of the most notable names from New Jersey are coming together to support those affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Garden State. A one-night broadcast, titled Jersey 4 Jersey, features a star-studded lineup and will raise funds to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19.

Bruce Springsteen, Chelsea Handler, Halsey, Jon Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Bennett, Chris Rock, Danny DeVito, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, SZA and Saquon Barkley will all participate from their homes.

The show, which benefits the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), is set to broadcast on April 22 at 7 p.m. ET via Apple Music and AppleTV apps; E Street Radio on SiriusXM; local television stations WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12 and NJTV; and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3 and Q104.3.

"New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best — take care of one another," New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy said in a statement. "That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey pride during these unprecedented times."

Jersey 4 Jersey is produced by Joel Gallen, who was behind the recent Elton John-hosted iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Fox, which also raised money for coronavirus relief efforts. The announcement of the New Jersey fundraiser comes one week after Lady Gaga revealed that she is curating the musical lineup for another COVID-19 benefit show, One World: Together at Home, set to air on NBC, ABC and CBS April 18.

As of Tuesday, more than 587,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S., with over 23,000 of those resulting in deaths. In New Jersey, to date, more than 64,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with over 2,400 deaths.