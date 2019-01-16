Bruce Tufeld, Agent and Personal Manager, Dies at 66

A protege of Sue Mengers, he repped Laura Dern, Kelsey Grammer, Ralph Macchio and Rob Lowe.

Bruce Tufeld, an agent and personal manager who repped Laura Dern, Rob Lowe, Jim Beaver and others during his career, died Tuesday in Los Angeles of complications from liver cancer. He was 66.

Tufeld began his career at ICM as an assistant to the legendary Sue Mengers before being promoted to agent in 1978. He then helped guide the early careers of Dern, Lowe, Ralph Macchio and Kelsey Grammer.

After working at the Writers & Artists Agency (1984-89) and The Artists Agency (1989-2009), he launched Tufeld Entertainment Group. As a personal manager, he worked for clients including Beaver, Charles Robinson, Leslie Easterbrook and William Allen Young.

Born on July 28, 1952, Bruce Justin Tufeld graduated from the Rexford School in Beverly Hills and earned his bachelor of science degree in television, radio & film from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

He was a frequent lecturer at film schools and universities nationwide.

His father was Dick Tufeld, a renowned television announcer and the voice of the Robot ("Danger, Will Robinson!") on the 1960s CBS series Lost in Space.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Emily; children Jason (Lindsay) and Amanda; newborn granddaughter Penelope; and siblings Lynn, Craig and Melissa.

A private celebration of his life will be held March 2.