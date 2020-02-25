Berlin: Bruce Willis Sci-Fi Actioner 'Anti-Life' Sells Wide

Film Mode Entertainment locked up deals across Europe and Asia for the effect-heavy feature from 'Pandemic' director John Suits.

Bruce Willis still packs them in.

Anti-Life, the latest action feature from the Die Hard star, racked up sales worldwide at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin, with Film Mode Entertainment closing deals across Europe and Asia.

Film Mode confirmed deals with the likes of Metropolitan (France), Scanbox (Scandinavia), Signature Entertainment (U.K.) and Twelve Oaks Pictures (Spain) in Europe and across Asia including with Presidio for Japan, Storm Pictures Korea in South Korea and Eagle Entertainment for Australia/New Zealand.

In Anti-Life, Willis plays a hardened mechanic picked to stay awake and maintain an interstellar arc on a spaceship fleeing a dying planet Earth with a few thousand survivors on board, the last remnants of humanity. But the ship has a stowaway: a shape-shifting alien whose goal is slaughter everyone on board.

Pandemic director John Suits helmed the feature, which also stars Rachel Nicols, Thomas Jane and Cody Kearsley.

“Anti-Life delivers on VFX, action and most importantly Bruce Willis,” said Film Mode's Clay Epstein in a statement. “Audiences are in for a fun ride and we’re overwhelmed with the positive response from the market.”

While art-house titles are traditionally in focus at the EFM, this year's market has been action heavy. STXfilms picked up the action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake in North America, Latin America and China from Studiocanal and UTA for a reported eight-figures; AGC International closed most of the world on Little America, a dystopian sci-fi thriller starring Sylvester Stallone; and STXinternational sold German-language rights to Gerard Butler actioner Remote Control to new market upstart Leonine in a a mid-seven-figure deal.

