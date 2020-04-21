Bruna Papandrea's Production Banner Hires Former Netflix Exec Allie Goss

Goss was a key player in the streaming service's early years, helping launch "The Crown" and the Marvel shows, and will develop and produce television and film for Made Up Stories.

Allie Goss, who made her mark as one of the earliest executives at Netflix, has joined Made Up Stories, the production banner run by Bruna Papandrea.

Goss will be executive vp development and production, developing and producing television and film for the company.

“We first came to know Allie when we worked with her at Netflix and were struck by her brilliant grasp of material, her ability to identify and enable talent and her undeniable passion,” said Papandrea in a statement. “Having her on board to help lead the expansion of our slate and brand is beyond exciting.”

Goss started her career at Netflix in 2006, just before the company’s streaming service launched, when she initially worked across licensing before joining the original series team in 2013, first in business affairs and then the creative development team.

She was responsible for developing and overseeing some key series that helped grow the streamer, including acclaimed drama The Crown and the Marvel television universe that included Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders. Goss also worked on Unbelievable and the upcoming drama Pieces of Her, on which Papandrea is an executive producer and is in preproduction. She left her Netflix perch in October.

“I admire Bruna’s vision for Made Up Stories, empowering storytellers to tell bold narratives and assembling extraordinary creative teams,” said Goss. “Our partnership was seamless from day one, so the opportunity to join Bruna, Steve and the entire team at Made Up Stories is a very exciting one.”