Locarno: Director Bruno Dumont to Receive Lifetime Achivement Award

The director will debut his miniseries 'Coincoin et les z'inhumains' at the Swiss festival.

French director Bruno Dumont is set to receive the 71st Locarno Festival lifetime achievement award, the Pardo d'onore Manor. He will accept the award at the famed outdoor Swiss cinema, the Piazza Grande, on Saturday, Aug. 4 with the world premiere of his new miniseries Coincoin et les z'inhumains, a comedic police caper show about an extraterrestrial discovery.

Dumont was born in Bailleul in the French part of Flanders. His two-decades-long career has produced numerous controversial and thought-provoking films that explore the existence of evil or mystery in everyday life.

His first film The Life of Jesus (1997) earned him a Cesar nomination for best film, and a special mention for Camera d'or at Cannes in the Directors' Fortnight section. His second film Humanite (1999) won the Grand Prix in Cannes. Dumont won his second Cannes Grand Prix in Cannes for his 2006 film Flandres.

In 2012 he collaborated with Juliette Binoche to tell the story of noted French sculptress Camille Claudel 1915, which was presented at the Berlinale.

His latest film, Jeannette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc, based on a play by Charles Peguy, premiered last year in Cannes Directors' Fortnight.

“Bruno Dumont is one of those directors who best typify 21st century cinema. His films are deeply rooted in philosophical, literary and film tradition and yet are forward-looking at the same time," said Locarno artistic director Carlo Chatrian.

"They are the best possible riposte to those who claim that the cinema has nothing left to discover. His films are essays on men and women, on the absurdity intrinsic to existence, but also on the eternal problem of evil," continued Chatrian. "They are also exhortations not to cease thinking about such issues, even when the noise from the images all around us becomes deafening.”

Past recipients of Locarno's lifetime achievement award include Jean-Luc Godard, Ken Loach, Sydney Pollack, Jia Zhang-ke, Agnes Varda, Marco Bellocchio, Alejandro Jodorowsky and Todd Haynes.

The 71st Locarno Festival takes place Aug. 1-11.