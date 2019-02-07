Bruno Mars to Perform at L.A. Dodger Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation made the announcement on Thursday.

Bruno Mars, an 11-time Grammy winner and 27-time nominee, will bring some of his major hits to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a press release, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation announced that the R&B singer will be the featured artist for the concert of its 5th annual Blue Diamond Gala. The event will take place at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, June 12.

The gala, which will also include a blue carpet, pre-show dinner party and post-show food trucks, aims to honor the work the Foundation has accomplished. In a press release, Dodger owner and LADF Board chairman Mark Walter said Bruno Mars' star power is perfect for the event.

“We knew we had to bring in an absolute superstar to celebrate this occasion, and having Bruno Mars headlining the gala is above and beyond what we could have hoped for," he said.

The proceeds from the gala will go towards the Foundation's Dodgers RBI (Reving Baseball in Inner Cities), which seeks to spread the passion for the sport among young children by building multiple baseball fields, called Dodgers Dreamfields, in various locations. In the past five years, the Foundation has completed 24 of 50 fields and pledges to build an additional 25 fields in the next 15 years.

"We know this will be our most memorable event yet,” Walter said.