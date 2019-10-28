Brush Fire Near Getty Center Forces Evacuations

As of 5 a.m. the blaze had grown to more than 250 acres and the LAFD had issued mandatory evacuation orders affecting 3,300 homes.

Early Monday, a brush fire broke out along the west side of Interstate 405, north of Sunset Boulevard and near the Getty Center in Southern California. It had grown to more than 250 acres by 5 a.m. and was moving west, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD called the fire "a very dynamic situation due to high winds" and issued mandatory evacuation orders affecting 3,300 homes in western Los Angeles County, according to LAFD Capt. Erik Scott. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that he had to evacuate his home because of the fires.

Mount Saint Mary's University tweeted that students at its Chalon campus near the museum were evacuated to another campus and classes were canceled for Monday. The Getty itself was designed with fire protection in mind, with thick walls and doors to compartmentalize any flames, and Scott said it wasn't threatened.

Scott said at least two structures were burning. No injuries had been reported.

Kurt Sutter took to Instagram to indicate that he was affected by the fire.

Former Walking Dead writer-executive producer, currently working on Amazon's Dark Tower, Glen Mazzara tweeted that he'd been evacuated.

