Brush Fire Threatens Pacific Palisades Homes, Burns 30 Acres

The fire erupted shortly around 10:30 a.m. PT and was reported as sparking near the 500 block of North Palisades Drive. No injuries have been reported.

A spreading brush fire has threatened the multimillion-dollar homes of residents in Pacific Palisades on Monday.

The fire, referred to as the Palisades Fire, erupted shortly around 10:30 a.m. PT and was reported as sparking near the 500 block of North Palisades Drive. According to ABC 7, over 150 city and county firefighters responded to battle the blaze from the air and the ground. Thus far the fire has burned 30 acres according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD also reports that the fire has threatened several homes along Vista Grande Drive and Charmel Lane. Despite Santa Ana winds expected to develop, fire officials noted that wind was not a factor in the fire spreading.

No structures have yet been damaged and mandatory evacuations have not been issued. No injuries have been reported. An exact cause for the fire has not been reported.