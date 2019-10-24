Brush Fire Threatens Santa Clarita Homes, Evacuations Issued

The fire was first reported Thursday near the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road, where it spread to more than 850 acres.

A new brush fire on Thursday has threatened homes in Santa Clarita Valley, growing to more than a thousand acres and resulting in evacuations.

Referred to as the Tick Fire, the fire was first reported before 1:45 p.m. near the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road, where it ultimately grew to more than 850 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Over 228 fire personnel are on scene battling the blaze, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Multiple structures were burning by about 3:40 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported in an alert. As of 4:40 p.m., the L.A. County Fire Department reported the fire was continuing to spread.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for in Soledad Canyon Road to Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Though an exact cause was not stated, the fire arrives amid dry, windy conditions across California.

Earlier this week, another brush fire threatened the multimillion-dollar homes on a Pacific Palisades hillside. Firefighters continue to work on containment, citing the Santa Ana winds as a possible for new problems.