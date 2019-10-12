Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and More Remember Robert Forster

James Gunn, Lou Diamond Phillips, Gary Sinise, Breckin Meyer, Frances Fisher and more stars took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

Hollywood stars and insiders commemorated Robert Forster in the wake of the actor's death at age 78, reported Friday evening.

The Jackie Brown and, most recently, El Camino star died Friday at his Los Angeles home following a struggle with brain cancer. The actor has two more projects releasing in 2019, Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories and Werewolf.

Forster is survived by his children Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen, his grandchildren Tess, Liam, Jack and Olivia and his partner Denise Grayson. Details of a memorial service have not yet been announced.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston said he was "saddened" by the news of Forster's passing. "A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood," Cranston shared on Twitter.

Cranston's Breaking Bad co-star and El Camino lead Aaron Paul also took to social media to remember Forster, writing: "I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend."

James Gunn paid tribute to the actor on Instagram: "Robert Forster wasn’t only one of the best people I’ve ever known in the industry, he was one of the best people I’ve known anywhere. I met him at a film festival before I’d even directed my first film and we kept in touch and would meet for breakfast, where he gave me tips on the film business, what he did right and what he could have done differently. He had no reason to do this other than our spirits were kindred and he was kind. Later on I arranged for him to speak to groups of actors, where he’d dole out advice and entertainment and play the spoons for their delight. He’d do all this for free because, again, he was simply a kind soul. I just woke up to the news he passed away. It’s been a while since we’ve spoken and I wish I could have told him what he meant to me before today. It was a lot. Hope he’s somewhere playing those spoons like the pro he was in all ways."

Lou Diamond Phillips reflected on working with Forster, sharing on social media, "So saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Forster. I had the immense privilege of working with him twice and, even more so, of being his friend. He stood for what is best in our industry; Grace, Class, Respect for his fellow artists. He will always be an inspiration."

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend. pic.twitter.com/CokPGjIDzU — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 12, 2019

Neat guy. Told me the best Marlon Brando story ever. Had a long, interesting career. Play on, Robert. https://t.co/CH0lTUy0eo — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) October 12, 2019

So saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Forster. I had the immense privilege of working with him twice and, even more so, of being his friend. He stood for what is best in our industry; Grace, Class, Respect for his fellow artists. He will always be an inspiration. RIP https://t.co/e37tiSSKA6 — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) October 12, 2019

Robert Forster has passed away at age 78 after battling brain cancer. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/xOzgvkGahS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) October 12, 2019

It is with a heavy heart we mourn the loss of actor & @sagaftra member Robert Forster. From his work in iconic films like Mulholland Drive’ & ‘Jackie Brown’, he gifted the world with his talent & memorable roles. Our condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/0X1zYag9pN pic.twitter.com/pSpHJvNwqu — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) October 12, 2019

RIP Robert Forster. pic.twitter.com/wK3yf4vQFH — The Black List (@theblcklst) October 12, 2019

Whenever Robert Forster wrapped a show, he gave the cast and crew silver letter openers. “Everyone should have a letter opener!” More importantly than opening letters properly, though, they are reminders of his overwhelming kindness and generosity. A gem on and off screen. RIP. — Nina Jack (@ncjack) October 12, 2019

A legend has left us. One of the best. I was so fortunate to be able to work with him on HEROES. What a talent and what a beautiful person. #RIPRobertForster https://t.co/GmUgRvlnce — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) October 12, 2019

Had the honor of making this little gem of a movie (Diamond Men) with this incredible gem of a man — Robert Forster.



Truly one of the kindest, most giving actors/human beings that I’ve ever worked with, and forever a dear friend. He’ll be missed.#RIPRobertForster pic.twitter.com/zs01y3wtvl — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) October 12, 2019

Absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Robert Forster - literally the nicest man. An amazing storyteller and a good friend. Sending much love to his partner Denise. This picture is from an evening we did together with Haskell Wexler saluting their masterpiece “Medium Cool” pic.twitter.com/Bu9Cp7ZuSV — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) October 12, 2019

Ah, f..k. Robert Forster was among my favorite actors of any era. So good, so comfortable in his own leathery skin. Met him a few times. Always kind, huge @tcm fan. Kept dozens of wrapped letter openers in his trunk to give as gifts. Got one. Will watch Jackie Brown this weekend. https://t.co/KZq2RMvGHk — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) October 12, 2019

Robert Forster. A gem. RIP. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) October 12, 2019

Aw, no. Robert Forster was a rare breed, and appeared in so many shows and movies I love.



Robert Forster Dead: Resurgent Oscar Nominee From 'Jackie Brown' Was 78 https://t.co/dQNzNlxUlI — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) October 12, 2019

October 15, 2018. Robert Forster and filmmaker Elizabeth Chomko at Folklore in Chicago. Lovely photo by James Foster for @Suntimes pic.twitter.com/00rnGoQ6R1 — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) October 12, 2019

One of my first day player roles was on CLUBHOUSE and at the end of the day #RobertForster, there for one episode, gave everyone a little gift, me included. “It’s a thing I do” he said. Classy move from a classy guy. “Everyone is important” and I think about it every time I work. https://t.co/DVbudBb2EK — PJ Byrne (@PJ_Byrne) October 12, 2019

So sorry to hear of the passing of Robert Forster. A wonderful actor and person. My condolences to his family. Rest In Peace my friend. https://t.co/pWu7uff9LO — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) October 12, 2019

RIP Robert Forster. The Descendants was the best movie of 2011, and his performance was terrific, and this line reading is an all-timer: https://t.co/g8a9SkuvKw — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) October 12, 2019

Robert Forster a class act...always humble, very giving...Love and Respect to You My Friend...R.I.P. — Luis Guzman (@IamLuisGuzman) October 12, 2019

So sad to hear of Robert Forster's passing. Am of the right age to have been obsessed by The Black Hole (I even had an action figure of Capt. Holland) and Alligator. Then I was just wowed by him in Jackie Brown. He's also heartbreaking in recent What They Had. A great actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/v7DwuI8TCS — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 12, 2019

Oh, Dear Robert - Beloved by all of us in our community of actors.

Remembering our classic poker nights at Norby’s:

We’d joke “We’ll bury our friends and one day it will be me.”

Today is your day.

Fly with the angels dear friend.

Blessings



https://t.co/2s6KhJcvCb — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 12, 2019

DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND RE-WATCH HIS BEAUTIFUL, YEARNING PERFORMANCE AS MAX CHERRY IN "JACKIE BROWN" - REST IN PEACE, MR. FORSTER pic.twitter.com/59wROyrrIF — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) October 12, 2019

I was lucky enough to work with Robert Forster on a film. He was old school cool, so sweet and just crazy talented. RIP, Sarge. — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) October 12, 2019