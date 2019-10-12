MOVIES

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and More Remember Robert Forster

8:29 AM PDT 10/12/2019 by Katie Kilkenny

Paramount Pictures/Photofest

James Gunn, Lou Diamond Phillips, Gary Sinise, Breckin Meyer, Frances Fisher and more stars took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

Hollywood stars and insiders commemorated Robert Forster in the wake of the actor's death at age 78, reported Friday evening. 

The Jackie Brown and, most recently, El Camino star died Friday at his Los Angeles home following a struggle with brain cancer. The actor has two more projects releasing in 2019, Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories and Werewolf.

Forster is survived by his children Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen, his grandchildren Tess, Liam, Jack and Olivia and his partner Denise Grayson. Details of a memorial service have not yet been announced.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston said he was "saddened" by the news of Forster's passing. "A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood," Cranston shared on Twitter.

Cranston's Breaking Bad co-star and El Camino lead Aaron Paul also took to social media to remember Forster, writing: "I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend."

James Gunn paid tribute to the actor on Instagram: "Robert Forster wasn’t only one of the best people I’ve ever known in the industry, he was one of the best people I’ve known anywhere. I met him at a film festival before I’d even directed my first film and we kept in touch and would meet for breakfast, where he gave me tips on the film business, what he did right and what he could have done differently. He had no reason to do this other than our spirits were kindred and he was kind. Later on I arranged for him to speak to groups of actors, where he’d dole out advice and entertainment and play the spoons for their delight. He’d do all this for free because, again, he was simply a kind soul. I just woke up to the news he passed away. It’s been a while since we’ve spoken and I wish I could have told him what he meant to me before today. It was a lot. Hope he’s somewhere playing those spoons like the pro he was in all ways."

Lou Diamond Phillips reflected on working with Forster, sharing on social media, "So saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Forster. I had the immense privilege of working with him twice and, even more so, of being his friend. He stood for what is best in our industry; Grace, Class, Respect for his fellow artists. He will always be an inspiration."

Read more reactions below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Robert Forster wasn’t only one of the best people I’ve ever known in the industry, he was one of the best people I’ve known anywhere. I met him at a film festival before I’d even directed my first film and we kept in touch and would meet for breakfast, where he gave me tips on the film business, what he did right and what he could have done differently. He had no reason to do this other than our spirits were kindred and he was kind. Later on I arranged for him to speak to groups of actors, where he’d dole out advice and entertainment and play the spoons for their delight. He’d do all this for free because, again, he was simply a kind soul. I just woke up to the news he passed away. It’s been a while since we’ve spoken and I wish I could have told him what he meant to me before today. It was a lot. Hope he’s somewhere playing those spoons like the pro he was in all ways.

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on