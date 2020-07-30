Bryan Cranston Reveals He Recovered From COVID-19, Donating Plasma

The actor took to social media Thursday where he opened up about contracting the virus "a little while ago" and considers himself to be "one of the lucky ones."

Bryan Cranston revealed that he has recovered after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor took to social media Thursday where he opened up about contracting the virus "a little while ago" and battled "mild symptoms."

"Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience," Cranston wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside a video of himself wearing a mask.

The actor went on to explain that though he was "pretty strict in adhering to the protocols," he still contracted COVID-19. "It sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it," he said.

After only enduring "mild symptoms," Cranston considers himself to be "one of the lucky ones." "I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together."

In a video posted on his Instagram, the actor revealed that after recovering he wants to do his part in helping others and will be donating his plasma at UCLA Blood and Platelet Center. Cranston then chronicled his experience in the donation process, which he says "only takes about an hour." "Thank god for old movies," he quipped.