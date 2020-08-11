Bryan Cranston Shares Thoughts on 'Breaking Bad,' 'Malcolm In the Middle' Fan Theory

The actor also offered an update on his health after both he and his wife contracted COVID-19.

Bryan Cranston is well aware of the fan theory that ties his two most famous TV characters together — and he gets a kick out of it.

While visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the award-winning actor talked about the idea that Walter White from Breaking Bad actually survived his injuries and took on a new identity: Hal from Malcolm in the Middle.

"I am not at liberty to disclose that kind of information without security clearances," Cranston jokingly began. "I think it's fun. I don't know. Walter White is definitely — he's dead."

On a more serious note, Cranston talked about his experience with COVID-19, which both he and his wife contracted in March; the actor noting it was around the same time friend Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they had the virus.

"They came out with it right away, and I thought that's great. There's no need for another celebrity to say, 'I got it too,'" he told Fallon. "We were very lucky. So many people are suffering desperately from this. My wife and I had a week of extreme exhaustion and some body aches, a little dry cough. And then it was gone."

Cranston was encouraged to donate plasma, which he said he was happy to do. While at the facility (which Hanks recommended to him) in July taking a video of the experience, he was asked a favor by the phlebotomist.

"He said, 'Would you mind posting this because we've had a drop off in donors?'" Cranston said. "And I thought, there's a good reason to just out myself and say 'I had it. I'm fine. And if you had it, and you're fine now too, maybe you'll consider donating plasma because it really does help them.'"

Watch the entire segment below.