Bryan Singer Hit With Fresh Allegations of Sex With Underage Boys in Atlantic Expose

Bryan Singer has been accused by four more men of having sex with them when they were underage in a bombshell expose in The Atlantic published Wednesday.

Over a 12 month investigation, the journalists say they spoke to more that 50 sources, including four men who have never spoken about their experiences with Singer before. One individual claimed that, at the age of 17, he had sex with the director at Singer’s house in 1997. Another claimed that he and Singer had sex the same year in a Beverley Hills mansion, when he was just 15. Both assert that Singer, who was then in his early 30s, knew that they were under the age of 18 and therefore below the age of consent in California.

"The accusations against Singer cover a spectrum," The Atlantic story emphasized. "Some of the alleged victims say they were seduced by the director while underage; others say they were raped. The victims we interviewed told us these experiences left them psychologically damaged, with substance-abuse problems, depression, and PTSD."

One of the people the magazine spoke with said that Singer and his friends had people who brought them boys. "If you weren’t young and cute enough to be their boy, you could still ingratiate yourself by bringing boys to them," he is quoted as saying.

The allegations made in The Atlantic come as Singer's professional reputation has been called into question after he was fired during the production of Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in December 2017. Executives at 20th Century Fox came to the decision after escalating tensions between Singer and actor Rami Malek caused by the former's frequent unexplained absences from set. Singer denied all allegations of unprofessional behavior and claimed Fox refused to allow him to tend to "a gravely ill parent" as well as to his own health.

Singer was replaced by Eddie the Eagle director Dexter Fletcher for the final weeks of shooting Bohemian Rhapsody, but he was still credited as sole director of the film due to DGA rules.

Despite a difficult production and a lukewarm reception from critics, Bohemian Rhapsody has proved to be a huge global hit, with an $800 million and counting box office haul. The film has also proved a champion during awards season, picking up two Golden Globe awards (best drama film and Malek for best actor in a drama) and on Tuesday the film picked up five Academy Award nominations including best film.

Singer's next film is slated to be Millenium Films' big screen adaptation of Red Sonja, with a source telling The Hollywood Reporter that he is negotiating for a payday of up to $10 million.