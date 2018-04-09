Bryce Dallas Howard Says Time's Up Movement Inspired Her to Fight for Equal Pay

“I’ve been [wimpy] about it in the past,” the actress admitted about wage negotiations in an interview with 'Redbook.'

Bryce Dallas Howard is no longer afraid to ask for the pay equality that she deserves.

While appearing on the cover of Redbook's May Issue, the actress opened up about how the Time's Up movement inspired her speak up and negotiate for better wages that are in line with her male costars.

“I’ve been [wimpy] about it in the past,” she said. “I didn’t want people to think I wasn’t grateful for opportunities. I also get scared off by every threat during a negotiation. They’ll say, ‘We’ll just have to find someone else,’ and I back off. You can’t do that.”

Howard admitted that a conversation with a male costar ignited her desire to fight for change. “A few weeks ago, I was talking to a male friend of mine who is a costar about pay inequity,” she revealed. “I said, ‘I’ve been number one on the call sheet the majority of the time, but always top five. Would you assume I have over a million dollars in the bank?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’” She then revealed that wasn’t the case. “‘No. And that’s myself and my husband combined.’ His face was like, Wait, what?!”

When it comes to the unequal pay between male and female celebrities, Howard shared that even her father, director Ron Howard, was surprised. Howard also explained that women are encouraged to hire more professional help than men. “You’re told that it’s important to have a manager as well as an agent, and for a guy that’s not as important,” she said. “That’s 20 percent out of your paycheck rather than 10 percent.”