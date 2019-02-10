BTS Becomes First Korean Act to Present at the Grammys

The band's album 'Love Yourself: Tear' was nominated for best recording package, but it lost to St. Vincent's 'Masseducation.'

BTS may not have left the Grammy Awards as winners, though they definitely left an impression during the ceremony on Sunday.

The Korean pop group made history when Love Yourself: Tear became the first ever Korean album to be recognized by the Recording Academy in the best recording package category. While they lost to St. Vincent's Masseducation, the band continued to make history as they became the first-ever Korean act to present at the awards show.

BTS members RM, J-Hope, Gwanju, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin took to the Grammys stage to present the best R&B album award.

"Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed about standing on the Grammys stage. Thanks to all our fans for making this dream come true and we did that," said RM as he stood in the center of his bandmates.

The band then shared the category's nominees before they announced that H.E.R. won the award for her self-titled album.

The band began their night at the Grammys by talking to Ryan Seacrest during the E! Live from the Red Carpet special.

"We've been touring around the world. We've been working on our next album. We just stayed up all night right before the flight," RM told Seacrest.

The members added that it was "a dream come true" to be at the awards show.

BTS spoke about their loyal fans, which are often referred to as ARMY, during the interview. "It's a blessing we can get so much love for doing what we love to do. We are so thankful," they said.

Also during the interview, the band members joked that while Jimin often runs late, though Jungkook was the last person to be ready for the red carpet because of the "elevator."

BTS seemed to enjoy themselves throughout the night. They were spotted dancing along to the Dolly Parton tribute, which included Parton performing some of her hit songs alongside Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Marren Morris, Little Big Town and Katy Perry.

The band has a large following that consists of fans from around the world. Their fan base has praised the band for touching on relevant issues through the genre.

“If we don’t talk about these issues, who will?” Suga told Billboard during their 2018 cover story. “Our parents? Adults? So isn't it up to us? That’s the kind of conversations we have [in the band]: Who knows best and can talk about the difficulty our generation faces? It’s us.”

The 2019 Grammy Awards were hosted by Alicia Keys. The ceremony was broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.