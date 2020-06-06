BTS and Big Hit Entertainment Give $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

Earlier in the week, the boy band issued a statement on Twitter: "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

BTS and their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, have donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter.

The donation was first reported on Saturday by Variety, who said the money was transferred earlier this week. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to BTS' representatives for comment.

Earlier in the week, the boy band issued a statement on Twitter in support of the Black Lives Matter movement: "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

That update from the group arrived just days after K-pop fans worked together to drown out "White Lives Matter" messaging on social media, flooding the hashtag with K-pop memes, fan-cam footage and other content to eliminate racist, anti-Black Lives Matter posts.

BTS have otherwise been focusing on Festa 2020, their annual anniversary celebration with their ARMY of fans, which runs through June 13. Friday brought the new song "Still With You," Jungkook's first solo release.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.